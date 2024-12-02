GenKey launches new version of FastAFIS technology

FastAFIS is part of GenKey’s biometric core technology. It allows for matching of fingerprints and is used in GenKey’s biometric deduplication system (AFIS), which is deployed in many nation-scale Election and Health programs.

GenKey is a global player in solutions for securing identity in Elections and Healthcare. They cover the full spectrum of systems and services for accurate registration, deduplication, ID management and verification. GenKey is multinational, headquartered in the Netherlands, with further offices in Africa (Ghana) and the US (Chicago).