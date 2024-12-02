Generali Hellas selects SAS for fraud management solution

The integrated SAS Fraud Framework for Insurance is based on SAS analytics technology. The solution includes automated business rules, predictive modeling, text mining, database searching, exception reporting, network link analysis and other techniques to isolate potential fraud.

The Generali Group is a global financial insurance company, with operations in more than 64 countries around the world. Among the 475 subsidiaries comprising the group, Generali Hellas is its representative in the Greek insurance market, with a history of more than 127 years in the country.

SAS is a business analytics software and services provider, and an independent vendor in the business intelligence market.