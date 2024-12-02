Gemaltos SafeNet Authentication Service assists US citizens access to financial services

The solution enables secure online access to financial services for citizens provided through the Fondo Nacional del Ahorro (FNA) or National Savings Fund.

SafeNet Authentication Service supports cloud-based multi-factor authentication when Colombian citizens log into their FNA accounts. After entering their online user name and password, FNA account holders receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS text or email that they then enter online as a second form of user authentication and additional security to protect their online accounts.

SafeNet Authentication Service is a cloud-based offering enables the government of Colombia to deploy a scalable authentication solution to support users with no upfront capital expenditures. Additionally, Gemalto’s authentication solution integrates with the FNA back office systems, enrolling new users, provisioning new tokens, and reporting for the FNA IT organization.

Gemalto is a global digital security solutions provider, with customers in over 180 countries.