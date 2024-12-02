Gemaltos mobile security solution achieves security certification

Ezio Mobile acts as an extra layer of security and is a mobile authentication tool to increase mobile financial applications security. It also enables banks to protect and secure their mobile banking and mobile payment services against malware and cyber-attacks through multi-factor authentication and advanced protection mechanisms.

The service integrates into any mobile financial application thus allowing mobile developers to achieve a good level of security without requiring any specific cryptographic or mobile threat knowledge. Through black-box testing, the CSPN certification helps ensure that Ezio Mobile behaves as defined to this industry testing standard.