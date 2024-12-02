Gemaltos cloud-based encryption solution available on Azure marketplace

Gemaltos SafeNet cloud-based encryption solution allows Azure customers to encrypt and protect their most sensitive data and applications in the cloud while maintaining compliance requirements and achieving high levels of data protection.

According to Gartner, the market for cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS) worldwide is expected to grow to USD 42.7 billion by 2019. Businesses are increasingly turning to elastic cloud services like Azure to run business-critical applications, but security and compliance remain top concerns.

Gemalto is a global digital security provider, which helps people trust one another in an increasingly connected digital world. They enable companies and administrations to offer a wide range of trusted and convenient services by securing financial transactions, mobile services, public and private clouds, eHealthcare systems, access to eGovernment services, the internet and internet-of-things and transport ticketing systems.