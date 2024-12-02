Gemalto to secure mobile banking for Japanese financial service provider

Leveraging Gemalto’s facial biometric authentication solution Mobile Protector, DNP has started to offer facial recognition to secure access to its mobile banking apps. This enables banking customers to log on to mobile banking services upon facial authentication.

In Japan, more and more consumers accessing financial services through their mobile device. For this reason, biometrics-based payments are expected to grow in Japan in the next few years. Case in point, the Japanese government recently launched a biometrics-based payment scheme catering to travellers and visitors, in a bid to spur inbound tourism.

At the same time, users are also increasingly concerned about security. By incorporating Gemalto’s facial recognition, the solution can bolster mobile banking transactions security and increase the mobile banking usage, according to Kunimitsu Sato, Deputy General Manager, Dai Nippon Printing.