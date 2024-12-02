Gemalto to offer digital identity solutions to Swedish Tax Agency

Gemalto is due to begin supplying and personalising the ID cards in early 2017 for a period of at least five years. Applicants will be able to provide their signature and be photographed at one of 27 nationwide offices where Gemalto will deploy more than 80 enrollment kiosks as well as desktop stations.

This information will be sent directly and securely to Gemalto for card issuance. The personalised cards will be distributed via a network of 38 offices. Gemalto is also supplying smart card readers, to support end users accessing government and financial institutions` services online.

The Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket) is a government agency in Sweden responsible for national tax collection and administering the population registration.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.