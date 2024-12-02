Gemalto to help EMIS adopt EMV standard

As a result, Angolan consumers are set to enjoy greater protection against fraud for all their domestic card transactions, and a future characterised new contactless and mobile payment services.

According to EMVCo, over 68% of countries in Africa and the Middle East have now made the switch from legacy magnetic stripe payment card technology to EMV.

By encrypting sensitive data on a chip embedded in the payment card, EMV delivers a change in privacy and security for consumers, and supports a new generation of convenient tap and go transactions.

The PURE solution will provide EMIS with full control over Angolas domestic payment ecosystem. Using the PURE solution, EMIS will reduce time to market. PURE is compatible with any EMV back-end system, POS terminal or ATM, and will enable card issuers throughout the country to launch new payment products and services.

EMIS is securing its independence in Angola by joining the PURE Community, an open forum of independent domestic schemes sharing their technical expertise and providing input to the PURE roadmap.