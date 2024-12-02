Gemalto to deliver new eID program in Jordan

Gemalto will supply the Ministry of Interior (MOI) with its Sealys polycarbonate contactless eID cards along with a comprehensive suite of Coesys enrollment, card personalization and issuance solutions. Gemalto will deliver the eID cards as well as automatic fingerprint identification systems (AFIS) to reinforce national security, strengthen immigration controls and minimize the risk of fraud in the next elections of August 2016.

The enrollment system will be deployed in 100 civil status and passport offices, enabling MOI staff to capture the personal and biometric data of citizens for duplication-free entry onto the National Registry. Gemalto systems will also be employed to personalize and issue smart cards at 25 dedicated centers. The citizens details are both laser engraved in the card and stored within its embedded microprocessor to enable officials to verify beyond doubt the identity of the holder.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of EUR 3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. Their technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.