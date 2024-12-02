Gemalto to boost mobile banking security for Emirates NBD

The security platform includes the Smart Pass service that eliminates the need for customers to wait for a OTP (One Time Password) via SMS. Thus, the bank’s customers in the United Arab Emirates who choose to use Smart Pass, activate the service from their mobile phone and then receive a unique four-digit PIN. When making a transaction, a Smart Pass notification is sent immediately to their mobile and customers confirm the transaction by entering the PIN.

Other novel solutions include the ability to deposit a check electronically, by sending a digital photograph of it via the banks mobile app. Gemalto is a digital security provider, with over 15,000 employees that operate in 48 countries. The company focuses on biometrics and encryption, and works with businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data.