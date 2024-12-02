Gemalto supports cloud tokenization requirements for payment transactions

The SafeNet Luna EFT device is able to deliver on secure cloud tokenization requirements in order to protect the processing of payment transactions and digitization of credit card credentials.

With the growing popularity of mobile payments and the emergence of new technology such as Host Card Emulation (HCE), new software-based standards have been developed by major payment players to digitize card credentials and enable secure, device-based payment transactions. Banks, card issuers and payment service providers can now deploy the SafeNet Luna EFT Payment HSM and offer customers contactless payment applications that are compliant with these specifications.

