Gemalto signs agreement with DRC institution to offer biometric kits

Gemalto says its Coesys Mobile Enrollment stations will enable 18,000 enrolment centres to acquire digital photographs, fingerprint and signature records of citizens, and instantly issue personalised voter cards for upcoming general elections.

CENI will use the Coesys Mobile Enrollment stations to acquire voters personal details and biometric data that will be used to add new eligible voters, as well as clean and update existing records in the national voter register ahead of the elections.

In particular, the use of biometric data will help identify and eliminate duplicates. CENI is responsible for managing and operating the entire enrolment process and consolidating the voter registry.