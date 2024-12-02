Gemalto selected by Indonesia-based bank for online banking security

The combined Ezio eBanking Server and the Ezio Signing Token will deliver end-to-end protection of sensitive data enabling BMI to meet various government and industry-specific regulations.

BMI’s current SMS-based token system will be replaced by the Ezio Signing Token, used for authentication and authorization of sensitive transactions. The token will be made available to BMI’s corporate customers for securing high-value online banking transactions.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.