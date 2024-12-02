Gemalto selected by Banrisul Bank for authentication solution

The bank will use Gemalto’s Ezio multi-channel authentication solution to secure its mBanking services.

According to the Brazilian Banking Federation, mobile banking experienced exponential growth of 184% in 2013 boosted by the wide use of smartphones in all social classes. The number of internet and mobile banking transactions has already surpassed those facilitated in bank branches, ATMs and contact centers combined.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, eHealthcare and eGovernment efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.