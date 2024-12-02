Gemalto rolls out security platform to protect data

The platform enables companies also to meet compliance mandates and manage the security of all their sensitive information in every location. The data security-as-a-service platform integrates with existing IT systems, DevOps tools and cloud services to protect wherever data is created, accessed or stored.

Additional features include Hardware Security Module On Demand, based on encryption, decryption, authentication and digital signing services; Key Broker On Demand; Key Management on Demand, it supports Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) services and acts as a key broker for organizations extending their security policies into multi-cloud environments through Bring Your Own Key (BYOK); and Encryption on Demand, can protect files, folders, databases, storage environments, and virtual machines.

The platform is designed to work with many of the most widely utilized IT products, and customers can develop and build use cases through proprietary and/or third-party APIs.