Gemalto rolls out NetApp to enable customers enhance data security

As a result, NetApp customers do not need to encrypt the entire disk drive; they can choose to encrypt granularly at the volume level without the need and additional cost of purchasing self-encrypting drives (SEDs), while retaining key benefits such as centralized key management and access control, better compliance, and high availability.

The SafeNet KeySecure solution builds on the NetApp Data Fabric software approach, which integrates data management across the cloud and on premises to accelerate digital transformation. On top of having more granular data encryption and keeping keys separate, customers will have the freedom to choose any storage media, have flexible deployment options, audit trails, separation of duties and ecosystem support.

Data privacy and data security continues to be a key focus for organizations, especially in light of industry compliance standards such as US health standard (HIPAA) or payment card standard (PCI-DSS) and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).