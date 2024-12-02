Gemalto provides security for BNP Paribas mobile wallet

Gemalto is supplying BNP Paribas with Mobile Protector, a secure solution that encompasses an SDK and both a customer enrollment and an authentication server. The solution delivers security for all mobile payments made using Wa!. The bank is currently piloting Wa! in France with Carrefour.

Wa! enables consumers to use nothing more than their smartphone for transactions. Once the app has been downloaded, Gemaltos solution facilitates an enrollment process that is activated by a PIN code sent via SMS. Customers validate payments with their PIN code or their fingerprint. In addition, coupons and loyalty rewards can be claimed and redeemed using the same wallet.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.