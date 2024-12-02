Gemalto partners Stormshield to provide data security

SafeNet MobilePKI uses Bluetooth(R) Smart technology to enable mobile devices to communicate securely with PKI smart cards. This new development will allow users of tablets and smartphones to exchange email message securely and to protect their data on tablets on the move.

Stormshield and Gemalto have developed this security technology that enables secure connections for all mobile devices within an enterprise to exchange data. Stormshield Data Security for Cloud and Mobility enables users to share and store data in a collaborative environment on all existing media and applications. The solution integrates with Gemaltos SafeNet MobilePKI to provide PKI-based authentication and secure access for applications on any device.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.

Stormshield, a fully-owned subsidiary of Airbus Defence and Space, which offers end-to-end security solutions worldwide to protect networks, workstations and data.