Gemalto partners Alibaba to secure IoT ecosystem in China

Gemalto is providing connectivity and security for YunOS, a cloud-based IoT operating system developed by Alibaba. The company will provide its Allynis Trusted Service Hub, an interconnected platform traditionally aimed at banks, car manufacturers, transport operators and other service providers, as part of implementation.

Security is an important key in IoT devices as it provides the peace of mind for YunOS customers, such as drivers of connected cars, and users of smart home appliances and mobile devices. This alliance extends YunOS vision of a uniform identity framework for disparate IoT applications.

The scope for greater security is necessary given the latest results from Symantec revealing that China, as well as the US, was at the heart of malware and DDoS attacks targeting the IoT. Looking at the number of attack origins on the security provider’s IoT honeypot for the purposes of the research, China (34% of attacks) just beat the US (28%).

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.

Alibaba Group is a China-based ecommerce company that provides consumer-to-consumer (C2C), business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sales services.