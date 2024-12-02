Gemalto offers cloud-based authentication to Dai Nippon Printing

With Gemalto’s solution, DNP can offer a scalable cloud-based authentication platform supporting authentication and transaction signing methods, including biometric, One Time Password and Out-of-band.

Cyber-attacks are a growing problem in Japan, with nearly 90% of locals worried about the risk. The financial sector is a major target, with cybercriminals stealing up to USD 1 billion in the past from banks worldwide.

As consumer preferences shift towards mobile banking and payments, banks will need to address security with utmost priority. This solution will allow DNP to be a single stop for its customers’ various digital security needs such as banking and transaction services, online or on mobile devices such as iPhone and Android phones.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.