Gemalto, Ledger to provide security infrastructure for cryptocurrency activities

The joint solution consists an integration of Ledger’s Blockchain Open Ledger Operating System (BOLOS) into Gemalto’s SafeNet Hardware Security Module (HSM) to provide a secure environment for financial institutions looking to leverage cryptocurrency.

The solution enables a variety of use cases, such as launching investable products on cryptocurrencies, or stocking cryptocurrencies securely. Customers can customize account-based digital signature policies, heightening security requirements for user authentication of these transactions. The solution also builds in the ability to execute blockchain-based smart contracts, which are self-enforcing, self-executing digitally signed contracts.

The market has seen a significant growth of cryptocurrencies over the past few years, now representing a market capitalization of USD 137 billion, compared to USD 7.8 trillion for gold and USD 83.8 trillion for the global stock market. In addition, multiple large banks and hedge funds have announced plans to develop and implement blockchain use cases, both for internal and external purposes.