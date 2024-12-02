Gemalto launches the Ezio Dynamic Fraud Manager

Gemalto is working with NCR, a global consumer transactions technologies company, to offer the Fractals fraud detection solution as part of the Ezio solution. It reinforces Ezios multi-layered security capabilities to provide protection and user experience for banks customers.

