Gemalto launches Sealys Secure Surface security solutions

The solutions for polycarbonate identity documents strengthen protection against fraud by combining three different effects: light reflection, movement and tactile elements.

Sealys Secure Surface can be applied on the polycarbonate bodies of documents such as passport datapages, ID cards, healthcare cards, driver licenses, vehicle registrations, and resident permits.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

In recent news, Gemalto has teamed up with Chunghwa Telecom, a Taiwan-based mobile network operator, to secure their mobile NFC services.