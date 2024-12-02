Gemalto launches Microsoft-compliant authentication server

Gemalto’s Protiva IDConfirm platform integrates with Microsoft Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS), enabling authentication to web-based enterprise applications with a unique user digital identity.

Employees can log-on to multiple cloud applications in office or on the go via their mobile device. IT professionals can control and federate authentication to all business applications through a single identity provider.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.