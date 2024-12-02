Gemalto launches eGov mobile authentication solution

The solution enables citizens to access online government services using a combination of their contactless national eID card and NFC phone. As a result, it allows authorities to put in place Trusted National Mobile ID schemes.

Coesys mGov enables citizens to use their phones as an authentication and signature tool with an environment they can trust, opening the door to a rich array of eGov services. These range from social and health provision, such as family, employment or retirement, as well as drivers license related services and health insurance benefits, to local public services and citizenship including on-line participation and e-voting with both security and privacy.

