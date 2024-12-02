Gemalto launches e-banking security software

Ezio Armored Application secures e-banking end users against fraudulent and malicious cyber-attacks. In addition, the solution reduces the time of validation processes for web applications by as much as threefold, thus reducing the demands placed on a bank’s IT resources.

Based on a locked down browser running within a dedicated desktop session, Ezio Armored Application establishes a connection to the e-banking website to protect against key logging and screen capture. This mechanism makes attacks such as man-in-the-browser or man-in-the-middle significantly more difficult to carry out. Furthermore, it supports in-depth analysis of the security of end-user environments, enabling threat evaluation and, if required, data collection for further assessment.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, eHealthcare and eGovernment efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.