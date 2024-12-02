Gemalto launches Cinterion Secure Element for IoT data protection

The security framework, named Secure Element, serves as the foundation of trust for building the IoT security architecture. This is crucial for long-lived industrial solutions such as connected cars and smart meters that need protection against evolving threats while remaining flexible to accommodate other functionalities and services.

Automakers have already begun integrating Gemaltos Cinterion Secure Element in advanced security architecture by design.

The Cinterion Secure Element ensures that data is stored in a safe place and access is granted only to authorized applications and people helping to guard against digital and physical attacks.

In addition, Gemaltos new component enables management of security credentials as well as software updates across the lifecycle of solutions. The Secure Element offers an added layer of protection for a variety of applications and represents a key to help secure the entire IoT ecosystem.