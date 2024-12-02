Gemalto integrates to its PKI eIDAS compliant services

The new regulation sets a common standard for Trusted Services, including electronic signatures, and provides a basis for end-to-end electronic business processes between public agencies, businesses and private citizens throughout members of the European Union. It also brings special benefits to businesses and makes cross-border electronic identification, signing and transactions easier and safer.

PKI-based authentication solutions validate a users digital identity over a public or private network and enable additional security applications such as digital signing and encrypted email. Gemalto’s SafeNet IDPrime smart cards now allow trust service providers to be compliant because they are common criteria EAL5+ certified, a pre-requisite for qualified digital signatures under the eIDAS Regulation.

These solutions can assist users who moves from one EU country to another to easily file the previous years’ taxes without having to travel back. Furthermore, it enables businesses to respond to purchases with a digital submission that includes electronic registered delivery, a time stamp to prove it was submitted on time, and eSignature to formalize the process.