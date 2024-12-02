Gemalto expands its SafeNet data protection portfolio

Gemalto’s SafeNet data encryption and tokenization solutions can now be used to secure data in the most widely used big data environments through technology integrations with providers like MongoDB, Cloudera, Couchbase, DataStax, Hortonworks, IBM, and Zettaset.

Gemalto also gives enterprises the flexibility to secure big data according to the specifics of their configurations at the application, file, database, and disk or even block levels. This means that regardless of the data source, customers can apply transparent encryption and data security anywhere in the flow of big data across their enterprise, from data creation to data transport to data storage.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.