Gemalto enables secure document and issuance solution in Uruguay

Gemalto’s issuance solution enables delivery of the secure document from more than 20 websites across the country. The microprocessor in the polycarbonate card provides user authentication and digital signature for the country’s suite of eGovernment services. It is ICAO-compliant, making it an official travel document within the Mercosur and associated countries.

Gemalto will provide consulting services all the way through the implementation, supporting the Ministry of Interior of Uruguay in on-boarding third parties such as banks, tax collection agencies or social security administrations to accelerate service adoption.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, eHealthcare and eGovernment efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.