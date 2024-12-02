Gemalto connects to Mastercard, Visa to support digital payment deployment

As part of the agreement, the Mastercard and Visa platforms manage the tokenization process. This service converts cards’ sensitive data into a unique digital identifier (or token) that can be deployed more safely on smartphones and similar devices. The token allows payments to be processed without exposing actual account details that could potentially be compromised.

Thus, the digital security company enables card issuers and wallet providers to launch mobile payments without having to face different security frameworks or complex integration, while benefiting from Mastercard and Visa’s tokenization services.