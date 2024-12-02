Gemalto completes acquisition of SafeNet

SafeNet will be integrated with Gemalto’s payment and identity segment and its contribution mainly consists of platforms and services activities. The announcement of the aquisition came in August 2014.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, eHealthcare and eGovernment efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

Founded in 1983, SafeNet is an information security company that protects sensitive data for organizations around the globe. SafeNet’s data-centric approach focuses on the protection of high-value information throughout its lifecycle, from the data center to the cloud.