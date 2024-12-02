Gemalto completes acquisition of Marquis ID Systems

MIDS specializes in secure personalized enrollment and issuance systems to meet the requirements of each state. The combination of Gemalto and MIDS promises to bring to its customers identity solutions and the ability to implement large scale card programs.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

In recent news, Gemalto has been selected by New Zealand-based financial institution Westpac, to provide its Optelio Contactless Sticker for mobile payment.