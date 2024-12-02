Gemalto and KNET to strengthen online transaction security in Kuwait

The tech company’s solution generates One-Time-Passwords for online authentication, supporting millions of eTransactions in the country via the KNET e-payment gateway. The platform is highly customisable and it can support a wide range of authentication and signing methods. Starting with SMS OTP, it can assist banks to expand towards Gemalto Mobile Protector and Secure Messenger solutions.

KNET ePayment gateway serves the country’s government entities, for the payment of fees and bills related to over 60 governmental electronic payment services. These include electricity, water, traffic penalties, Ministry of Finance subscriptions, Ministry of Communications’ bills and other government services. In 2016 alone, KNET processed more than 25 million online transactions, worth approximately USD 1.6 billion and representing an annual growth rate of 35%.