Gemalto agrees to a EUR 51 per share acquisition offer from Thales

Gemalto is a producer of SIM cards and NFC for mobile phones but also provides secure transaction solutions to banks, including EMV chip cards, payment terminals and user authentication systems for online banking. It also sells identity and access control solutions to the public sector, including biometric authentication technologies for government-issued ID documents such as passports.

The Thales Group also operates a security division offering solutions in areas such as critical information system operations, airport security systems and cryptology and security architectures for big data. This is where it’s intending Gemalto to slot in.

Thales intends to combine its digital businesses into Gemalto which will continue to operate under its own brand. The transaction depends on the shareholder and regulatory approvals and clearances, with closure slated for the second half of 2018.