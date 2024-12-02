Gemalto acquires Trubs secure document business

The Trub business will reinforce Gemaltos position security identification documents and will also enable Gemalto to serve the Swiss market of financial institutions.

The terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in Q2 2015, were not disclosed.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, eHealthcare and eGovernment efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

Trüb is a Switzerland-based supplier of physical and electronic identification solutions.