G+D new mobile authentication solution to address PSD2 requirements

The company’s product enables banks and other financial institutions to implement strong biometric authentication for their mobile banking and payment services. Nexsign uses biometric data as fingerprints, facial recognition and voice to authenticate users, rather than relying on passwords. According to Samsung, the FIDO-certified Nexsign can help secure transactions for ATMs, office computers and digital documents. It also sets the stage for biometrics to address PSD2 requirements.

Banks that use the product receive a software development kit—that is, mobile phone client software—that can be incorporated into existing banking applications. The bank also integrates a FIDO server into their back-end systems that provides a secure end-point for the authentication process. Bank customers then get their banking application updated from the app store and undergo a one-time registration process to activate the new mobile authentication solution.