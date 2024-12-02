G+D Mobile Security enables KOHO to launch metal prepaid payment cards

Media Release - Latest figures show card fraud down but shoppers urged not to be complacent over Xmas

These premium cards will be provided by G+D Mobile Security and will support KOHO's current digital suite of products in further attracting Canadian Consumers to its banking experience. The reloadable metal VISA cards will be available to all consumers who are looking for the experience that comes from having a metal card.

The metal card will be integrated with KOHO's mobile app, allowing consumers to monitor their spending in real time. They perform both contactless and contact-based transactions, thus ensuring a smooth payment experience at the point of sale (PoS).

With its new prepaid metal cards, KOHO is on the pulse of time. Payment cards made of metal are currently the latest trend in payments, according to G+D’s official press release. The demand for this unique offer is increasing heavily as indicated by the over 75,000 people on the waiting list for the new metal cards from KOHO.

G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology group headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient Group. G+D Mobile Security has around 5,300 employees worldwide and generated sales of around 868 million euros in the 2018 financial year.