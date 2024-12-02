G+D Mobile Security develops Strong Customer Authentication solution with card tap

With Convego tap, customers activate their cards by tapping them against their smartphone. The new Convego tap solution by G+D Mobile Security is available for Android smartphones. Initial user registration into banking apps is a potential weak link, but with Convego tap, two-factor authentication can be applied.

Another example use case could be the activation of newly issued bank cards - when a customer receives a new bank card, they can activate it by touching it against a smartphone. The bank's app on the device then reads the token stored on the EMV chip and the card is ready for use. The solution can also be used for authentication of online transactions or as a means of step-up authentication.

Customers can also use their bank card for the two-factor authentication of bank transfers. The first factor could be a PIN for online banking, while, as the second factor, Convego tap provides proof that a customer is in possession of the bank card. The technology meets legal requirements for two-factor authentication such as PSD2, supports FIDO-compliant authentication solutions, and can be used to authorise high-value transactions via hardware security, according to the official press release.