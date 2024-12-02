G+D Mobile Security approved as a Digital Activity Customer by Mastercard





This enables G+D to contract third parties and onboard them to Mastercard’s digital services supported by Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). This cooperation with Mastercard is part of G+D’s long-term strategy in creating confidence and establishing strong partnerships.

The Digital Activity Customer (DAC) role approved by Mastercard allows partner companies to make technical and commercial services available to parties who wish to enable digital payments in the fields of IoT and online payments or more precisely card-on-file. As an authorised Digital Activity Customer, G+D Mobile Security handles the onboarding of customers to Mastercard’s digital payment services provided by MDES (Mastercard Digital Enablement Service), with all necessary contractual items being covered. With an existing integration to Mastercard, G+D can quickly and easily connect new customers to the Mastercard token services.

The new offering is based on Convego CloudPay, and is responsible for the enablement of network tokenization and the lifecycle management of these tokenized payment cards as well as securely providing cardholder authentication and therefore enabling unified user experience. Convego CloudPay is connected to numerous token service providers (TSPs) such as Mastercard and its MDES platform, enabling customers of G+D to service consumers across multiple payment brands.