GCash works with Philippines' authorities against fraudsters

The digital payments solution has worked closely with the agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to provide secure payments for customers and identify fraudsters abusing the platform. The main types of fraud committed on GCash include phishing and misrepresentation.

GCash mentioned it employs up-to-date security technologies and applies global best practices to keep consumers and transactions safe. The e-wallet platform also said that cybercriminals are using phishing techniques through ‘official-looking’ SMS, emails, and social media sites to acquire sensitive data.