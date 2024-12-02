GBG unites Acuant and IDology

Since the acquisition of Acuant in November 2021, the company has delivered identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities for customers around the world with the combined forces of GBG, IDology, and Acuant.

The two united companies are also making further strides in the cryptocurrency market, working directly with a global crypto exchange to extend current transaction monitoring, KYC and PEPs, and sanctions re-screening services with data and technology from IDology to further fight fraud and achieve regulatory compliance.

By uniting Acuant and IDology, GBGmcreates an identity network with over 450 million digital identities to fight synthetic fraud and provides the most comprehensive identity solution, covering KYC, KYB, risk management, and fraud detection. Additionally, GBG was named as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation

The new global products group brings together the document strengths of Acuant and GBG, which include the most globally comprehensive identity document library, with proprietary technology and anti-tampering capability. In addition to documents, it brings together the platform capabilities of the group, including data, document, biometrics, device, PEPs and Sanctions, and crypto monitoring in the core regions of the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.