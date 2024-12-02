GBG opens intelligence centre to help FIs prevent ID fraud

The centre is also intended help in the fight against identity fraud and theft and other forms of cybercrime by converting raw data points into intelligence. As such, the GBG Intelligence Center provides customers with additional fraud detection enhancement capabilities. These include address validation, biometric verification, digital credit scoring, document authentication, email and IP assessment, endpoint security, identity association, identity verification, and phone assessment.

Financial institutions can implement these services to verify, assess, and evaluate the profiles of their customers in an accurate manner using either web, mobile or an app, the report adds, Biometric Update reports.