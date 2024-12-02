GBG, InnoValor to tackle fraud in digital surge from COVID-19

The partnership aims to implement InnoValor’s patented ReadID technology into GBG’s suite of identity verification and fraud prevention tools. This combination of technologies paves the way for onboarding, a seamless user experience, and improved digital trust, according to the official press release.

GBG’s suite of identity verification tools already help 20,000 businesses globally. Their IDScan technology allows users to onboard quickly, verify an individual in 5 seconds or less, and uses InnoValor’s technology – ReadID – to validate, extract data, and inspect documents direct from smartphones for 100% accurate results, 100% of the time (when compared to open source tools and data).

InnoValor’s ReadID technology provides identity verification across document types, including ePassports, ID document, and residence permits using NFC. If works on all modern smartphones, using the same capability that enables contactless payments.