GBG fights financial crime with layered anti-fraud defence platform

The initiative includes the company’s flagship Instinct Hub, now as a platform solution. With GBG’s solution, businesses across the globe can onboard quality customers more swiftly, and protect their organisations and their customers against losses from fraud and financial crimes, at the same time.

As per Business Insider, GBG offers a layered digital fraud and compliance solution that aims to unify data across vertical silos to facilitate financial crime detection accuracy across the customer journey. The company also provides a series of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers.