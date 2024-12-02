GarantiBank deploys Asseco fraud monitoring solution

An additional tailor-made file management module has been developed for GarantiBank to manage SWIFT and SEPA transactions for the project. InACT File Management Module checks SWIFT and SEPA message files regularly and filters through InACT fraud scenarios.

InACT helps banks to monitor all issuer and acquirer anti-fraud financial and non-financial transactions, and prevent anti-fraud attacks by covering multiple channels internet banking, mobile banking, branches, ATM, POS, and vPOS.

Also, InACT produces alarms for managers to prevent fraudulent activities by identifying related files. With this infrastructure developed by ASEE, GarantiBank intends to boost its fraud monitoring activities on a digital platform rather than manual controls.

Asseco SEE (ASEE), part of Asseco Group, is a software vendor for companies operating in Eastern Europe, especially in the payments and financial sector.