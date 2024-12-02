Gang of credit card fraudsters found in Bulgaria

Following the move, 25 persons involved in the scam have been arrested with an additional 21 persons detained and charged in Italy and Bulgaria. Also, there have confiscated 250 skimming devices, 2000 blank credit cards and more than EUR 50.000 in cash.

The criminals were highly organised and they were travelling across the world to fraudulently obtain cash from ATM’s using data which they had obtained via skimming devices in different European countries. Fraudulent withdrawals were committed in Indonesia, the US, Bali, the Dominican Republic and Kenya.

