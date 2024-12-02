Gamification to encourage consumers to take advantage of existing security features

According to data from Javelin, gamification can encourage consumers to take advantage of current security features. In response to fears about their financial safety, consumers begin avoiding certain businesses and being cautious about new technologies. Instead, game design elements can be used to educate about security practices. Gaming has been used in retail banking, ranging from games built around personal money management skills such as Barclays’ 56 Sage Street to PNC’s “punch the pig” feature, and Mint, a financial management app using points and progress bars to show customers how far along they are on the path to financial fitness.

Al Pascual, Director of Security & Fraud at Javelin mentioned that if properly executed, gamification encourages positive behaviour not because of fear of reprisals, but because the accountholder genuinely wants to take the proper step.

Gamification refers to the use of game design elements to drive customer behavior in nongaming contexts. Crucially, these elements could be badges, levels, or leaderboards that are then integrated into another system.

The report, entitled “Strengthening Security Engagement with Gamification”, includes data from four consumer surveys.

