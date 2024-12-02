G6 Hospitality to deploy FreedomPay solution for secure payments

FreedomPays Commerce Platform is a Payment Card Industry-validated (PCI) solution, offering a layered of payment security approach, including point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with EMV and tokenization capabilities to ensure protection for guest cardholder data.

The platform is fully integrated with HotelKey and other property management systems (PMS), enabling hotel operators to trigger Europay, Mastercard and Visa-enabled Ingenico payment devices with PCI-validated P2PE and tokenization. Through this process, credit card data is fully encrypted prior to entering the PMS, minimizing the risk of credit card fraud, card issuer chargebacks and data breaches.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is expected to be deployed in all Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties throughout 2017.