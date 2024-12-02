



As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership between G2RS and Mastercard is set to provide merchant acquirers with a more simplified experience to help them minimise transaction fraud. Transaction laundering (TL) represents a type of fraud in which a registered merchant account is leveraged to process sales of illegal goods and services. These accounts can be used fraudulently by bad actors whose activity puts legitimate payment providers at financial and reputational risk.











G2 Risk Solutions – Mastercard partnership objectives

Through this collaboration, Mastercard integrates its Brighterion Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into G2RS’ end-to-end transaction laundering detection solution to address the evolving risk associated with raised criminal activity. G2RS is set to provide a merchant risk solution supported by Mastercard Brighterion AI models, offering transaction-level fraud screening and merchant risk scores, and the G2RS Merchant Map. The G2RS Merchant Map includes 20 years of unique merchant data, including billions of data points validated by expert analysts, with the solution providing a known-launderer database, which can protect clients throughout the entire merchant lifecycle.



By combining its services with G2RS with Mastercard’s AI-enabled fraud scores, the G2RS merchant risk solution suite aims to introduce the marketplace’s first comprehensive view of merchant activity for improved transaction laundering detection. Additionally, the solution intends to simplify payment providers’ workflows. According to Mastercard’s officials, the company focuses on offering improved AI capabilities that can support a streamlined experience that protects customers from fraud. By joining forces with G2RS, Mastercard intends to allow acquirers to benefit from additional intelligence to help them reduce transaction fraud, while also supporting the company’s commitment to secure the payment ecosystem and instil trust in interactions with users.



Representatives from G2RS underlined that, as payment risk evolves rapidly, it demands additional actions to counter bad actors. By aligning the industry’s data insights, the company plans to equip the payment industry with comprehensive capabilities to identify merchant health signals and protect the integrity of the payment ecosystem. Currently, G2RS offers its services to payment providers, online platforms, lenders and creditors, and banks and regulators. The company operates globally, with it being experienced in risk and compliance business intelligence, intending to drive innovation to protect its clients.





More information about Mastercard

With its solutions, Mastercard aims to improve the digital economy so that everyone, from individuals to financial institutions, governments, and businesses, can achieve their financial goals. The company’s technology aims to simplify payments while making them smarter and safer. Mastercard serves consumers, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), governments and the public sector, large enterprises, banks and credit unions.